Job fair for special skilled workers to be held in Tokyo on Jan 16

TOKYO

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan is hosting a special free in-person matching session in Tokyo for people who wish to learn more about the Special Skilled Worker Visa program.

This free job fair for residents in Japan is presented by the immigration bureau.

Anyone looking for opportunities for a new career in one of the "special skilled worker" categories is welcome to attend.

The job fair in will be held Hamamatsu-cho, Tokyo, on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-1.jpg

Forty-seven Japanese companies are planning to attend and representatives will explain about their businesses and open positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get first-hand knowledge to help further their career goals.

Follow this link for entry information:

https://client.eventhub.jp/form/a1a2ee9c-a5dd-4f63-af3d-0367d441ddbe/formprofile?isTicketSelected=true

Event Page: https://info-tokuteiginou.com/matching/in-person.html

Those who are already working in Japan on another visa can also learn about special skills exams available to take if they wish to change positions.

-1.jpg

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan is also hosting an ongoing online matching service that includes more than 190 Japanese companies. This free service will allow you to match with a company that fits your work life balance goals!

Online matching service:

https://client.eventhub.jp/form/a1a2ee9c-a5dd-4f63-af3d-0367d441ddbe/formprofile?isTicketSelected=true

Online matching service page:

https://info-tokuteiginou.com/matching/

