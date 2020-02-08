Seminars on how to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner and how to get the best financing terms

Real Estate Japan Inc will host two seminars in its popular series on Feb 13 and Feb 15 on how to buy a home (not investment property) in Japan as a foreigner and how to get the best financing terms. The seminars will be held from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday Feb 13 and from 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb 15.

The first seminar will cover the basics of buying a home, including:

-- The process of buying a home in Japan

-- How to get financing as a foreigner

-- How your residency status can significantly affect financing terms. For example, if you have Permanent Residency (PR) you may be able to buy a home with no money down.

-- Simulations of how the consumption tax increase on Oct 1, 2019 will affect the various components of your final purchase price

-- An overview of Japan’s currently ultra-low interest rate environment and simulations of how your total re-payment amount will change depending on what interest rate you get

-- What to look for when doing a property viewing

-- How to negotiate the purchase price

-- Tax benefits and tax deductions

-- Government subsidies to help with a home purchase

This seminar is designed for foreign residents of Japan. There will be ample time for questions after the formal presentation. This is a unique opportunity to get unbiased information about the practical aspects of buying a home in Japan.

Real Estate Japan's partner, LINC Inc, is able to offer personalized consultation, including the following. Real Estate Japan will be providing language support services.

-- Property information from REINS (the Japanese version of the Multiple Listing Service) as well as additional information from local agents.

-- Consulting with banks to find out how much you can borrow.

-- Provide Income/Expenditure spreadsheets for properties you are interested in, including costs involved in finding tenants.

The second seminar will cover the following:

-- Real estate market trends

-- Interest rates

-- Financing options based on your visa status

-- Government subsidies to help you with a home purchase

-- Tax benefits and tax deductions

-- How to negotiate the purchase price

-- Q&A session

This seminar is designed for foreign residents of Japan, but Real Estate Japan partner EM Labo Co Ltd is also able to provide assistance to overseas residents who are interested in buying a home in Japan. They can assist in the following areas.

-- Property information from REINS (the Japanese version of the Multiple Listing Service) as well as additional information from local agents.

-- Consulting with banks to find out how much you can borrow.

-- Provide Income/Expenditure spreadsheets for properties you are interested in, including costs involved in finding tenants.

-- EM Labo’s agents can help foreigners find a home in the following areas: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Nara

Both seminars are free, but seating is limited and previous seminars have filled up quickly, so please register here.

Details

Host: Real Estate Japan Inc.

Dates and times: Thursday Feb 13, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday Feb 15 from 11 a.m.

Venue: 4F Higashi-Azabu IS Bldg. 1-8-1 Higashi-Azabu Minato-ku, Tokyo

Admission: Free

