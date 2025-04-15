Webinar: How to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options, and market trends. The webinar will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Japan Standard Time) on May 9.

What is the outlook for the Japanese residential real estate market this year and has the recent turmoil in global markets affected foreign buyer interest? In fact, bilingual real estate agencies in Tokyo are continuing to receive strong interest from foreign buyers in and outside Japan, as the fundamental attractions of Japanese residential property continue to be solid.

Topics

Dovetail, a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate agency, would like to invite anyone interested in learning more about Japanese real estate for an insightful webinar on the following topics:

General home buying procedures in Japan, including fees and taxes

Financing options based on visas and current interest rates as well as what may happen to them in the near future. We will also talk about joint mortgage plans for all of couples including LGBTQ+ people

Akiya vs abandoned houses and how the term akiya has become a marketing label

The latest Japanese real estate market trends with data and our own analysis including what is actually leading the market

Q&A session

Dovetail Inc

Dovetail is a new and fast-growing brokerage located in central Tokyo. Their team includes a bilingual agent with five years experience in brokerage as well as staff experienced in housing support services for foreigners.

Their staff can guide foreign buyers through the purchase journey, from initial fact-finding and needs analysis to explaining cultural nuances, tax rules and all the minutiae involved in purchasing a property as a foreigner.

As their name suggests, the Dovetail team prides itself on streamlining and harmonizing the purchase process, with the goal of making your home buying journey as seamless as possible.

Join them for this installment of their popular series of webinars on how to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner!

When

May 9, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Speakers

Yasuhiro Kitagawa / CEO Company: Dovetail Inc.

Yasuhiro leads Dovetail offering bilingual real estate brokerage services enhanced by technology and Gakken Group. Through Dovetail, he aims to help people build structure in their lives, unlocking greater possibilities. With a focus on innovation and connection, he strives to make real estate transitions seamless and impactful.

Shinichi Kawamura / CEO Company: LINC Inc.

After years of managerial experience at one of the world’s leading homebuilders in Japan, he received an MBA while working overseas. He specializes in providing consultation services in the real estate industry by partnering with professionals such lawyers, accountants, architects, and designers, etc. to find optimal solutions for clients.

