Webinar: How to study Japanese in Japan

Learn everything you need to know to study Japanese in Japan presented by GaijinPot Study. From the process of enrolling in a Japanese language school to applying for a visa and career opportunities for bilingual foreigners.

The webinar will be held live online on Tuesday July 26 from 6:30 p.m. (JST). Participation is free.

In this webinar, we will cover the basics of studying in Japan, including:

The process of enrolling in a Japanese language school in Japan

Requirements for getting a student visa

Timeline for application and enrollment

How to choose a suitable Japanese language school for your needs

How COVID has affected student applications

Career opportunities for bilingual foreigners

Data on the hiring practices of companies

Part-time jobs available for international students

Services that GaijinPot Study can offer

This seminar is designed for people currently living outside of Japan, but we are also able to provide assistance to residents in Japan who are interested in improving their language abilities and enrolling in a school.

Q&A session will be held at the end of the online seminar

Make sure to take notes of questions you have during the seminar, as we will hold a Q&A session at the end. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about the study abroad process and get first-hand expert advice tailored to your situation.

Speaker

Yasuhiro integrates digital, social media, influencer, and content marketing with the sales in JOB, Real Estate, STUDY, and Advertising at GPlusMedia as CSO. He hosts multiple webinars and Instagram Live in English and Japanese to bring transparent and easy-to-understand information for foreigners who are interested in buying, investing, and renting properties, looking for job opportunities, and studying Japanese in Japan as well as these Japanese companies that are looking for foreign employees and/or providing their services to foreigners.

Details

Host: GaijinPot Study

Date: July 28

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo

Participation: Free

Seats: 50

Register

To register for this seminar click on the link below.

Register for this event on GoToWebinar

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email is the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.

External Link

https://study.gaijinpot.com/

© Japan Today