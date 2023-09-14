Webinar: Introduction to JAPAN ROOM FINDER to find your ideal real estate agent in Japan

GaijinPot and Real Estate Japan are pleased to present our webinar on how to find your ideal real estate agent when looking for an apartment in Japan as a foreigner with JAPAN ROOM FINDER. Whether you’re currently living in Japan or overseas, if you want to learn about this new easy-to-use free service to find your ideal real estate agent in Japan, this seminar is designed for you!

When & Where

Host: GaijinPot / Real Estate Japan (GPlusMedia)

Date: September 21 (Thursday)

Time: 10 a.m. (JST)

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo

Admission: FREE

Seats: 50

Topics

In this webinar, we will discuss the following:

A brief introduction to ROOM FINDER

How ROOM FINDER works

Examples of units ROOM FINDER can assist with

Our message to our customers

Q&A

How to Register

To register for this seminar, click here.

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email are the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session.

