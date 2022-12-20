Anime illustration online workshop: Learn from Japanese professional

Learn how to draw a wide range of eye shapes directly from a Japanese artist who has helped a lot of famous comic artists in this free workshop. You can try drawing cool or cute eyes for anime and manga characters.

The seminar will be held live online from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday January 22 (Japan Standard Time).

Topics

In this seminar, we will discuss the following:

Greetings & details about the workshop

Information about Adachi Education Group

Learn how to draw a wide variety of eye forms

Try to draw your own character’s eyes

Get feedback and advice from the instructor

Live drawing by the instructor

Q&A

Equipment You’ll Need

Blank papers (white papers would be the best)

Pencils and colored pencils

＊We kindly request you refrain from filming the seminar.

Speakers

Shiho Morita / Japan Animation Association (JAA)

Morita is a member of Japan Animation Association (JAA) with more than 10 years of experience in the Animation industry.

She has been working as a professional Animator, Illustrator and instructor at Tokyo Cool Japan College in Tokyo, Japan. Currently, she specializes in designing characters for children’s TV programs. Projects that she was involved in during her career are NHK E-TV show for children, series anime “Nobunaga Concerto” (2009) as a character designer, background designer and illustrator. Also, she was in charge of designing animation effects for new product’s promotional video of Calpis – a popular beverage company in Japan.

Yasuhiro Kitagawa / CBDO

Yasuhiro is in charge of business development within GPlusMedia and integrates GPlusMedia with Gakken Group to build up synergy and new services/products across different channels to make it global.

How to Register

To register for this seminar, click here.

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email are the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.

© Japan Today