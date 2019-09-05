ANZCCJ to host rugby charity gala 2019 in Tokyo

The Australian and New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ANZCCJ) will hold the ANZCCJ Rugby Charity Gala at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo on Friday, Sept 27.

This prestigious event will see the ANZCCJ host the who’s who of Japanese and international rugby as Japan plays host to the world’s largest rugby tournament. The event will also be attended by guests from the Australian and New Zealand embassies, local government, as well as international and local corporate supporters of rugby.

This year, the chamber will be presenting three awards to people who have contributed to the growth of rugby in Japan and around the world.

The three award categories that will be presented on the night are:

-- Leadership in Rugby Award

-- Diversity in Rugby Award

-- Community Award

Attendees at the ANZCCJ Bledisloe Cup Gala held in 2018, left to right: Steve Tew, CEO of New Zealand Rugby, Melanie Brock, Chair Emeritus of the ANZCCJ, Takenori Noda, Mayor of Kamaishi, Raelene Castle, CEO Rugby of Australia, Andrew Gauci, former Chair of the ANZCCJ and Richie McCaw, former All Blacks captain.

Funds raised at this this year’s event will support grass roots rugby clinics for Kamaishi children conducted by former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and New Zealand Rugby at the new Kamaishi Recovery Stadium in Iwate Prefecture. Charities also supported will be "ChildFund Pass it Back" and "Support Our Kids."

With this event, the ANZCCJ continues its proud tradition of building on the great relationship shared by Australia, New Zealand and Japan across business, sport, and the wider community.

Tickets to this exclusive event are on sale now via the ANZCCJ website. Seating is limited so book early to avoid disappointment. Guests at the Rugby Charity Gala will enjoy a four course menu infused with the finest Australian and New Zealand food and wine, with entertainment from world renowned singer songwriter and voice artist Donna Burke and her band, Ganime Jazz.

Event details:

-- ANZCCJ Rugby Charity Gala 2019

-- Date: Friday, Sept 27

-- Time: 19:00 - 21:00 (registration starts at 18:15)

-- Venue: Aoi Ballroom 2F, Palace Hotel Tokyo (1-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda Ward)

-- Ticket information: www.anzccj.jp/event-3353143

-- Dress Code: Business attire or black tie (optional)

About the ANZCCJ

The Australian and New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ANZCCJ) is an independent, non-profit organisation that has been dedicated to the development of commerce between Australia, New Zealand and Japan since 1972.

The ANZCCJ currently has approximately 700 members. The membership consists of Australian and New Zealand members conducting business in Japan, Japanese companies with economic ties to Australia and New Zealand, overseas members and others maintaining business relationships between Japan and Australia/ New Zealand.

