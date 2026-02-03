GaijinPot Celebrates 1st event: New Connections at THE TOKYO Club

GaijinPot Celebrates is our new event series. It brings together the foreign community, clients and partners for networking in a casual social environment. Enjoy an evening of making new connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Each event features a presentation or performance by a foreigner who has built a creative or professional life in Japan.

THE TOKYO Club

Our first event, New Connections, is on Thursday, February 19, at THE TOKYO Club, a luxury bar lounge in Nishi-Azabu.

Whether you’re newly arrived or long settled in Japan, GaijinPot Celebrates is an opportunity to meet other members of the foreign community and professionals and creatives from across different industries.

We’ll also be listening to a live set from Stuck in Skin Collective, a Tokyo-based group that blends electronic, R&B and hip-hop. The entry fee includes all-you-can-drink and door prize drawings.

Who Should Come?

New Connections is for anyone building a life in Japan and looking to meet people outside their usual circles.

Trying to connect with business professionals and executives from diverse industries? They’ll be there. New to Tokyo and want a reason to get out? Come. Been here a long time, but your clique feels stagnant? Come. Work in a creative field, run a small business, teach, study, blog about ramen or just want to plug back into the community? You’ll fit right in.

If you’ve ever wanted networking without feeling awkward, this is that. Show up, grab a drink, enjoy the music and talk to someone you wouldn’t meet otherwise.

Event Details

What: Networking event for the global community in Tokyo

Who will be attending: Foreign and Japanese working professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from media, education, real estate and other industries. The GPlusMedia team will also be there.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00–9 p.m.

Venue: THE TOKYO Club, B1 4-1-1 Nishi-Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo (Google Maps)

Entry Fee: ¥3,000, includes all-you-can-drink, door prize drawing, live music

Registration is required and seats are limited, so don’t wait to book your ticket.

Click here for your ticket.

