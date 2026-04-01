GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections at Pacha Craft Beer Tacos

GaijinPot Celebrates is our ongoing event series designed to bring the foreign community together for networking in a casual, social environment.

For our second edition, we’re heading to Pacha Craft Beer Tacos, where we’ll be enjoying house-made signature tacos, refreshing craft beers and great conversation!

Come as you are. Whether you’re looking to grow your professional network, find friends who get what it’s like to build a life in Japan, or simply have a great night out with interesting people.

There’s a place for you here. This is a night where connections can happen naturally, without any pressure to be “on.”

Who’s this for?

Anyone living or working in Tokyo who wants to expand their network — professionally, personally, or both. Here are some highlights from the last GaijinPot Celebrates event.

Whatever brings you, you’ll find a room full of people in exactly the same boat — interesting, international, and genuinely open to meeting someone new.

Event Details

What: Networking event for the global community in Tokyo

6:30 p.m. : Check-in opens

: Check-in opens 7 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. : Standing buffet and free-flowing drinks, networking

: Standing buffet and free-flowing drinks, networking 8:45 p.m.– 9 p.m. : Short announcements and networking activity

: Short announcements and networking activity 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. : More socializing

: More socializing 9:30 p.m.: Event ends

Who will be attending: Foreign and Japanese working professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from media, education, technology, real estate and other industries. The GaijinPot team will also be there.

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 7 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Venue: Pacha Craft Beer Tacos, 13F, H1O 赤坂 (Akasaka) 3-17-3, Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo (Google Maps)

Entry Fee: ¥4,000 (including tax), standing buffet and free flowing drinks, live music (TBD), door prize

Get your ticket here.

NOTES: 1. Tickets are non-refundable 2. Please note that purchase of a ticket does not qualify the purchaser to get a visa to enter Japan and that GPlusMedia is not able to sponsor a purchaser for a visa to attend this event.

Image: Pacha Craft Beer Tacos

Buffet menu: Octopus and celery ceviche, salad, onion rings, chickpea fritters, buffalo chicken wings, two kinds of tacos, beef steak

Image: Pacha Craft Beer Tacos

Audio and Visual Recording; Live Streaming Photographs and/or audio-visual footage may be taken and/or live-streamed during the event. Photos and videos can be published on GPlusMedia websites and social media pages. Photos and videos may also be recorded and can be reproduced in various media including websites, social networks, and press. By attending the event, you agree you may appear in published photos and/or videos as stated above.

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