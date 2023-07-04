GaijinPot Meet Mojito Night for those who want to network, make some new friends, or just chat with other foreigners

Thanks to the success of our past meetups, we’re proud to announce GaijinPot Meet – Mojito Night.

This time, we’ll be meeting you back at Ginza 300 Bar Next in Yurakucho for networking, making new friends, or just chatting with other foreigners! 300 Bar’s specialty is mojitos and they use only the best ingredients (we’ve heard their mint supply is top notch), so we encourage you to try. Of course if you would prefer other drinks, you’re free to do so. No pressure. Three free drink tickets will be offered to attendees. Please just be sure to RSVP as slots and drink tickets are limited.

In addition to meeting and chatting with other local foreigners, GaijinPot staff will be around to offer their own experiences in Japan, or just to have a drink with. Sometime during the event, there will be a very short presentation about the services GaijinPot offers, but mostly we’re here to have fun. This is a very casual event, so no need to worry about what to wear or bring. Just come on down, chat with us, and have a chill evening with GaijinPot.

We’ll also be having a small raffle, just like our last event. Three prizes will be available and one raffle ticket will be provided to everyone who attends. If you sign up by the end of Sunday July 9th, we’ll even give you an extra ticket.

When & where

Date: July 13 (Thursday)

Time: 18:00-20:00

*(GaijinPot staff will be leaving around 20:00, but the bar itself will still be open if you want to keep the evening going.)

Venue: Ginza 300 Bar Next

Address: 〒100-0006 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Yurakucho, 1 Chome−2−14 Murasaki Building B1

(The bar is on the basement floor.)

How to join

Please fill out this Google Form to register! The deadline for registration is 13:00, July 12 (Wed).

Due to the limited number of spaces available, we will send you a confirmation email to confirm that you are eligible to be one of the 30 participants. If you are one of the 30, please arrive at 6 p.m. at the venue.

© Japan Today