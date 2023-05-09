GaijinPot Meet party for those who want to network, make new friends, or just chat with other foreigners

Thanks to the success of our past meetups, we’re proud to announce GaijinPot Meet 3.

It’s the third installment in our series of casual parties for our users, aimed at those who want to network, make some new friends, or just chat with other foreigners.

This time, we’ll be meeting you at the Mexican Cafe & Bar in Harajuku. Please be sure to RSVP as slots are limited.

In addition to meeting and chatting with other local foreigners, GaijinPot staff will be around to offer their own experiences in Japan, or just to have a drink with. Sometime during the event, there will be a very short presentation about the services GaijinPot offers, but mostly we’re here to have fun. This is a very casual event, so no need to worry about what to wear or bring. Just come on down, chat with us, and have a chill evening with GaijinPot.

When & where

Date: May 11 (Thursday)

Time: 18:00-20:00

Venue: Mexican Cafe & Bar

Shibuya, Jingumae, 1-8-24, OZ Harajuku Building

The address is shared with Chile Mexican Grill, owned by the same company. Please head to the address for Chiles and look for the Mexican Bar/the sign for GaijinPot Meet.

Food & drinks: 3 tacos, chips and 1 drink will be provided free of charge. Extra drinks are ¥650 and additional tacos are around ¥700 at your expense.

How to join

Please fill out the Google Form here register. The deadline for registration is 13:00, May 10 (Wed).

Due to the limited number of spaces available, we will send you a confirmation email to confirm that you are eligible to be one of the 20 participants. If you are one of the 20, please arrive at 18:00 at the venue.

