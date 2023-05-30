GaijinPot Meet party for those who want to network, make new friends or just chat with other foreigners

Thanks to the success of our past meetups, we’re proud to announce GaijinPot Meet 4 on June 15.

It’s the fourth installment in our series of casual parties for our users, aimed at those who want to network, make some new friends, or just chat with other foreigners.

This time, we’ll be meeting you back at GINZA 300 BAR NEXT in Yurakucho. Please be sure to RSVP as slots are limited. We will be giving three free drink tickets to those who RSVP.

In addition to meeting and chatting with other local foreigners, GaijinPot staff will be around to offer their own experiences in Japan, or just to have a drink with. Sometime during the event, there will be a very short presentation about the services GaijinPot offers, but mostly we’re here to have fun. This is a very casual event, so no need to worry about what to wear or bring. Just come on down, chat with us, and have a chill evening with GaijinPot.

We will also be hosting a raffle with some small prizes during the latter half of the event. Everyone who attends will get a free ticket, but if you sign up by 11:59 p.m. on May 31, we’ll give you an extra raffle ticket when you arrive.

When & where

Date: June 15 (Thursday)

Time: 18:00-20:00

*(GaijinPot staff will be leaving around 20:00, but the bar itself will still be open if you want to keep the evening going.)

Venue: GINZA 300 BAR NEXT

Address: 〒100-0006 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Yurakucho, 1 Chome−2−14 Murasaki Building B1

(The bar is on the basement floor.)

How to joinPlease fill out the Google Form below to register. The deadline for registration is 13:00, June 14 (Wed).

Register here.

Due to the limited number of spaces available, we will send you a confirmation email to confirm that you are eligible to be one of the 40 participants. If you are one of the 40, please arrive at 18:00 at the venue.

