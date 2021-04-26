How to Apply for a Business Start-Up Visa and Permanent Residency for Japan: Webinar

The next installment in our popular series of webinars for foreigners who want to learn about the benefits of getting permanent residency (PR) or a long-term visa in Japan. New for this session, we will be covering the business start-up visa, including the Highly-Skilled Professional, Investor/Business Manager, and Business Start-Up visa.

The seminar will be held online on Tuesday April 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (JST) and participation is free.

We will be discussing the following topics:

-- The requirements and process for applying for Permanent Residency.

-- Highly Skilled Professional visa

-- Start-Up visa. This visa allows you to stay in Japan for up to six months in order to prepare for starting a business in Japan. During this time, you’ll receive special support from the local municipal government to help you start your business. We’ll also be going over the support measures provided by the Tokyo metropolitan government for this visa.

-- Business Management Visa

Q&A session will be held at the end of the online seminar

Make sure to take notes of questions you have during the seminar, as we will hold a Q&A session at the end. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about the visa process and get first-hand expert advice.

Free private consultations are available by appointment

For a free private consultation, please let us know on the registration page. Our partner, Ms Masako Watanabe, will contact you to set up an appointment.

Register

To register for this seminar click on the link below.

Register for this event on GoToWebinar

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site. After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar. Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event. If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes. Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

This seminar is brought to you by Real Estate Japan in partnership with Ms Watanabe, a licensed administrative scrivener (行政書士, gyosei shoshi).

Articles on Living in Japan

Real Estate Japan regularly publishes articles on every aspect of renting, buying, and investing in property in Japan, as well as practical information and advice for living (and thriving!) here.

External Link

https://realestate.co.jp/

© Japan Today