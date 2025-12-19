How to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m. (Japan Standard Time) on December 13.

Host: Dovetail Inc

Jan 16, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Admission: Free

As we look ahead to 2026, uncertainties remain but many intriguing opportunities also lie ahead in the financial landscape. This webinar is meant for people interested in exploring the idea of buying residential real estate in Japan.

People considering a second home or vacation home in Japan and global property investors have taken serious interest in the Japanese property market, even as residential property and land prices have continued to hit records in the last few years.

For example, the average price of a new condominium in central Tokyo has now exceeded ¥100 million for the second consecutive year.

The average price of land in Japan also rose 2.7% in 2025, the fourth straight year it has climbed and the fastest ever pace of increase.

Demand has been driven by the booming tourist sector, incredibly low mortgage rates (with variable rates below 1.0%) and the continuing value of Tokyo residential property compared to other global markets.

Yet, Tokyo’s real estate remains exceptionally affordable compared to other major global markets like New York, Hong Kong and London.

Is buying a home or investment property in Japan right for you? If you are interested in learning more, we invite you to the next installment in this popular series of webinars hosted by Dovetail Inc., a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate brokerage.

Topics

Latest real estate market trends

Home buying procedure in Japan

Interest rates

Financing options based on your visa status

Available escrow services

Repair reserve funds and long-term repair plans: Essential knowledge before buying a condominium

Latest recommended property information

Latest Updates on Tokyo’s Redevelopment Areas

[NEW] Structural Reasons Why Tokyo Real Estate Prices Are Resistant to Decline and Their Limits

[NEW] Beware of shady real estate agents

Q&A, time permitting

LINC Inc

LINC is a specialized real estate brokerage firm that has been exclusively serving foreigners living in Japan and overseas investors since its establishment in 2018.

With a wide-reaching network of international residents and foreign investors, LINC bridges the gap between global clients and the Japanese real estate market. Backed by the expertise of its founder—formerly with Japan’s largest housing company and an experienced consultant to major real estate firms—LINC has built strong, trusted relationships with real estate and housing companies across the country.

This unique position allows LINC to serve as a vital link between foreign clients and high-quality opportunities in the Japanese real estate market.

LINC’s real estate seminars, held consistently for over five years, have become highly regarded among international residents and overseas investors. They invite you to join them and discover valuable insights into Japan’s property market.

Dovetail Inc

Dovetail is a new and fast-growing brokerage located in central Tokyo.

Their team includes a bilingual agent with five years experience in brokerage as well as staff experienced in housing support services for foreigners.

Their staff can guide foreign buyers through the purchase journey, from initial fact-finding and needs analysis to explaining cultural nuances, tax rules and all the minutiae involved in purchasing a property as a foreigner.

As their name suggests, the Dovetail team prides itself on streamlining and harmonizing the purchase process, with the goal of making your home buying journey as seamless as possible.

Join them for this installment of their popular series of webinars on how to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner.

Speakers

LINC Inc

CEO（Founder）／Licensed Real Estate Agent

After years of managerial experience at one of the world’s leading homebuilders in Japan, Shinichi received an MBA while working overseas. He specializes in providing consultation services in the real estate industry by partnering with professionals such lawyers, accountants, architects, and designers, etc. to find optimal solutions for clients.

Yasuhiro Kitagawa

CEO / Dovetail Inc

Yasuhiro leads Dovetail offering bilingual real estate brokerage services enhanced by technology and Gakken Group. Through Dovetail, he aims to help people build structure in their lives, unlocking greater possibilities. With a focus on innovation and connection, he strives to make real estate transitions seamless and impactful.

LINC Inc

Marika Smith

Real Estate Consulting

Marika has experience in both sales and administrative roles, including a position in the rental office industry. Currently, she supports clients in the residential and investment property sectors as a consultant and coordinator. Drawing on her background in marketing, she is comfortable with researching property information and staying informed about market trends. She assists clients with their property search and helps facilitate smooth communication throughout the process.

Dovetail Inc

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Yukihiro is a licensed real estate agent with over five years of experience in both property sales and rentals. In his current role, he specializes in assisting clients — especially international residents — with finding their dream home in the Tokyo area. Before joining Dovetail, Yukihiro held a team leader position at a leading real estate company, where he developed a strong foundation in property consultation and customer service.

Register

Click here to register for the webinar.

Attendance is free but you must register in order to attend. Please click the link above then fill in the registration form. Zoom will send you an email with a link to the webinar, so please be sure to fill in your email address correctly.

© Japan Today