How to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner

We are pleased to announce the newest home buying webinar from Dovetail Inc, as the latest news continues to support the trend of strong buyer interest in Japanese real estate. The webinar will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Japan Standard Time) on June 13.

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends.

For example, it was just reported in January that the average asking price for a 70-square-meter used condominium in Tokyo’s 23 wards in 2025 surpassed 100 million yen ($630,000) for the first time since records began in 1997.

Demand has been driven by the booming tourist sector, incredibly low mortgage rates (with variable rates below 1.0%) and the continuing value of Tokyo residential property compared to other global markets.

Yet, Tokyo’s real estate remains exceptionally affordable compared to other major global markets like New York, Hong Kong and London.

If you are a Permanent Resident (PR) or have a working visa your path to home ownership can also be much smoother because banks are more willing to offer mortgages to people with stable immigration status. On top of this, Japanese banks tend to give preferential interest rates to people with PR status because they are considered to have a lower credit risk.

Is buying a home or investment property in Japan right for you? If you are interested in learning more, we invite you to the next installment in this popular series of webinars hosted by Dovetail Inc., a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate brokerage.

Topics

Latest real estate market trends

Home buying procedures & financing: non-residents of Japan

Home buying procedures & financing (including Mortgage tax deductions. ): PR and Working Visa holders

Condo Watch-Out: Repair reserve fund and long-term repair plans

Identifying Agent Legitimacy

The Real Estate Insider: This Month’s Untold Story

Q&A, time permitting

LINC Inc

LINC is a specialized real estate brokerage firm that has been exclusively serving foreigners living in Japan and overseas investors since its establishment in 2018.

With a wide-reaching network of international residents and foreign investors, LINC bridges the gap between global clients and the Japanese real estate market. Backed by the expertise of its founder — formerly with Japan’s largest housing company and an experienced consultant to major real estate firms — LINC has built strong, trusted relationships with real estate and housing companies across the country.

This unique position allows LINC to serve as a vital link between foreign clients and high-quality opportunities in the Japanese real estate market.

LINC’s real estate seminars, held consistently for over five years, have become highly regarded among international residents and overseas investors. They invite you to join them and discover valuable insights into Japan’s property market.

Dovetail Inc

Dovetail is a new and fast-growing brokerage located in central Tokyo.

Their team includes a bilingual agent with five years experience in brokerage as well as staff experienced in housing support services for foreigners.

Their staff can guide foreign buyers through the purchase journey, from initial fact-finding and needs analysis to explaining cultural nuances, tax rules and all the minutiae involved in purchasing a property as a foreigner.

As their name suggests, the Dovetail team prides itself on streamlining and harmonizing the purchase process, with the goal of making your home buying journey as seamless as possible.

Click here to see currently available properties in Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba that the Dovetail team can assist you with.

Join them for this installment of their popular series of webinars on how to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner!

When

June 13, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Speakers

CEO（Founder）／Licensed Real Estate Agent

After years of managerial experience at one of the world’s leading homebuilders in Japan, Shinichi received an MBA while working overseas. He specializes in providing consultation services in the real estate industry by partnering with professionals such lawyers, accountants, architects, and designers, etc. to find optimal solutions for clients.

Dovetail Inc.

CEO／Licensed Real Estate Agent

Yasuhiro leads Dovetail offering bilingual real estate brokerage services enhanced by technology and Gakken Group. Through Dovetail, he aims to help people build structure in their lives, unlocking greater possibilities. With a focus on innovation and connection, he strives to make real estate transitions seamless and impactful.

LINC Inc

Marika Smith

Real Estate Consulting

Marika has experience in both sales and administrative roles, including a position in the rental office industry. Currently, she supports clients in the residential and investment property sectors as a consultant and coordinator. Drawing on her background in marketing, she is comfortable with researching property information and staying informed about market trends. She assists clients with their property search and helps facilitate smooth communication throughout the process.

Dovetail Inc

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Yukihiro is a licensed real estate agent with over five years of experience in both property sales and rentals. In his current role, he specializes in assisting clients — especially international residents — with finding their dream home in the Tokyo area. Before joining Dovetail, Yukihiro held a team leader position at a leading real estate company, where he developed a strong foundation in property consultation and customer service.

Register

Click here to register for the webinar.

Attendance is free but you must register in order to attend. Please click the link above then fill in the registration form. Zoom will send you an email with a link to the webinar, so please be sure to fill in your email address correctly.

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