How to buy a home in Tokyo as a foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including the purchase process, financing options, and market trends. The webinar will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon (Japan Standard Time) on June 14.

Tokyo is one of the most exciting cities in the world for expats and lifestyle buyers seeking a vibrant, enriching place to call home. The city has an unparalleled reputation for safety, cleanliness and efficiency, while blending ultramodern convenience with deep-rooted tradition.

It is no surprise that in the last few years, there has been very strong interest among foreigners wanting to buy a home in Japan’s capital.

In many respects, the process of buying property in Japan is similar to other markets, but it is not recommended that foreign buyers try to navigate their home purchase without the help of a local, bilingual agent who can help purchasers understand the unique requirements, opportunities and possible pitfalls.

Topics

Dovetail, a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate agency, would like to invite anyone interested in learning more about Japanese real estate for an insightful webinar on the following topics:

Mortgage options by visa, current interest rates, and future prospects

Introduction to pair loans, including for LGBT couples

Explanation of escrow services, which are not common in Japan but important for foreign investors

Real estate situation in the hot area “Chuo-ku, Tokyo’s 23 wards” and prospects for redevelopment, etc.

Purchasing your own home, including various taxes cost breakdown

Recent trends in the Tokyo real estate market and future prospects

Precautions foreigners should take now when purchasing a home in Tokyo

Dovetail Inc

Dovetail is a new and fast-growing brokerage located in central Tokyo. Their team includes a bilingual agent with five years experience in brokerage as well as staff experienced in housing support services for foreigners.

Their staff can guide foreign buyers through the purchase journey, from initial fact-finding and needs analysis to explaining cultural nuances, tax rules and all the minutiae involved in purchasing a property as a foreigner.

As their name suggests, the Dovetail team prides itself on streamlining and harmonizing the purchase process, with the goal of making your home buying journey as seamless as possible.

Join them for this installment of their popular series of webinars on how to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner!

LINC Inc

LINC Inc. is a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate consulting company that provides specialized property consultation services in English and Japanese for buyers, sellers and investors. Their team has many years of experience working with foreign buyers and sellers in the greater Tokyo area.

When

Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Speakers / Team

Yasuhiro Kitagawa / CEO: Dovetail Inc.

Yasuhiro leads Dovetail offering bilingual real estate brokerage services enhanced by technology and Gakken Group. Through Dovetail, he aims to help people build structure in their lives, unlocking greater possibilities. With a focus on innovation and connection, he strives to make real estate transitions seamless and impactful.

Shinichi Kawamura / CEO: LINC Inc.

After years of managerial experience at one of the world’s leading homebuilders in Japan, he received an MBA while working overseas. He specializes in providing consultation services in the real estate industry by partnering with professionals such lawyers, accountants, architects, and designers, etc. to find optimal solutions for clients.

Yukihiro Takenaga / Licensed Real Estate Agent



Yukihiro is a licensed real estate agent with over five years of experience in both property sales and rentals. In his current role, he specializes in assisting clients — especially international residents — with finding their dream home in the Tokyo area. Before joining Dovetail, Yukihiro held a team leader position at a leading real estate company, where he developed a strong foundation in property consultation and customer service.

Register

Attendance is free but you must register in order to attend. Please click the link below then fill in the registration form. Zoom will send you an email with a link to the webinar, so please be sure to fill in your email address correctly.

The webinar will not include a Q&A session, but if you have any questions, please reply to the email with the webinar link to set up an online individual meeting.

