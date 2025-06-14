How to buy a home in Tokyo as a foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including the purchase process, financing options, and market trends. The webinar will be held July 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Japan Standard Time).

This webinar is intended for people interested in buying residential real estate in Tokyo.

Foreign and domestic buyers have shown unprecedented interest in Tokyo residential property in the last few years, with the average price of a new condominium in central Tokyo now exceeding ¥100 million for the second consecutive year.

Demand has been driven by incredibly low mortgage rates (with variable rates below 1.0%) and the relative value of Tokyo residential property compared to other international cities.

Even as we are seeing year-on-year appreciation of central Tokyo properties due to foreign investment, Tokyo’s real estate remains exceptionally affordable compared to other major global markets like New York, Hong Kong and London.

If you are interested in learning more about buying a home in Tokyo as a foreigner, we invite you to the next installment in this popular series of webinars hosted by Dovetail Inc, a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate brokerage and LINC Inc., a specialized real estate brokerage firm that has been exclusively serving foreigners living in Japan and overseas investors since its establishment in 2018.

Topics

Mortgage options by visa, current interest rates, and future prospects

Introduction to pair loans, including for LGBT couples

Explanation of escrow services, which are not common in Japan but important for foreign investors

Real estate situation in the hot area of Chuo Ward, one of Tokyo’s 23 wards and prospects for redevelopment, etc.

Purchasing your own home, including various taxes cost breakdown

Recent trends in the Tokyo real estate market and future prospects

Precautions foreigners should take now when purchasing a home in Tokyo

Dovetail Inc

Dovetail is a new and fast-growing brokerage located in central Tokyo. Their team includes a bilingual agent with five years experience in brokerage as well as staff experienced in housing support services for foreigners.

Their staff can guide foreign buyers through the purchase journey, from initial fact-finding and needs analysis to explaining cultural nuances, tax rules and all the minutiae involved in purchasing a property as a foreigner.

As their name suggests, the Dovetail team prides itself on streamlining and harmonizing the purchase process, with the goal of making your home buying journey as seamless as possible.

Join them for this installment of their popular series of webinars on how to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner.

LINC Inc

LINC is a specialized real estate brokerage firm that has been exclusively serving foreigners living in Japan and overseas investors since its establishment in 2018.

With a wide-reaching network of international residents and foreign investors, LINC bridges the gap between global clients and the Japanese real estate market. Backed by the expertise of its founder — formerly with Japan’s largest housing company and an experienced consultant to major real estate firms — LINC has built strong, trusted relationships with real estate and housing companies across the country.

This unique position allows LINC to serve as a vital link between foreign clients and high-quality opportunities in the Japanese real estate market.

LINC’s real estate seminars, held consistently for over five years, have become highly regarded among international residents and overseas investors. They invite you to join them and discover valuable insights into Japan’s property market.

When

July 15, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Speakers / Team

Shinichi Kawamura / CEO: LINC Inc

After years of managerial experience at one of the world’s leading homebuilders in Japan, he received an MBA while working overseas. He specializes in providing consultation services in the real estate industry by partnering with professionals such lawyers, accountants, architects, and designers, etc. to find optimal solutions for clients.

Yasuhiro Kitagawa / CEO: Dovetail Inc

Yasuhiro leads Dovetail offering bilingual real estate brokerage services enhanced by technology and Gakken Group. Through Dovetail, he aims to help people build structure in their lives, unlocking greater possibilities. With a focus on innovation and connection, he strives to make real estate transitions seamless and impactful.

Yukihiro Takenaga / Licensed Real Estate Agent: Dovetail Inc

Yukihiro is a licensed real estate agent with over five years of experience in both property sales and rentals. In his current role, he specializes in assisting clients — especially international residents — with finding their dream home in the Tokyo area. Before joining Dovetail, Yukihiro held a team leader position at a leading real estate company, where he developed a strong foundation in property consultation and customer service.

Register

Attendance is free but you must register in order to attend. Please click the button below then fill in the registration form. Zoom will send you an email with a link to the webinar, so please be sure to fill in your email address correctly.

The webinar will not include a Q&A session, but if you have any questions, please reply to the email with the webinar link to set up an online individual meeting.

This webinar is intended for people who plan to purchase property in Tokyo, so please register only if you are interested in Tokyo real estate!

