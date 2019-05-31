Japan Brickfest 2019: Asia’s largest international LEGO fan event

Japan Brickfest, Asia's Largest fan built LEGO event, is holding its 5th anniversary event in Kobe on the weekend of June 8-9.

Featuring 3,000 square meters of LEGO displays, live entertainment, activities food..and even a pop up LEGO Store, it will be two days of fun for the whole family.

The event is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will be held at Canadian Academy on Rokko Island.

Entry is only 500 yen for adults and 300 yen for children. (Free for kids under 3 and people with disabilities; half price for Danish passport holders).

For more information, click here.

© Japan Today