Join in the GaijinPot Meet Party at Ginza 300 Bar Next in Tokyo on Jan 19

GaijinPot Meet is GaijinPot’s first event in a series of FREE casual parties for our users, aimed at those who want to network, make some new friends, or just chat with other foreigners.

Hosted at the Ginza 300 Bar Next, our first event will be relatively small and allow up to 20 attendees. If you RSVP and attend, you will get four free drink tickets to enjoy.

In addition to meeting and chatting with other local foreigners, GaijinPot staff will be around to offer their own experiences in Japan, or just to have a drink with. At the beginning of the event, there will be a very short presentation about the services GaijinPot offers, but after that, it’s time to have fun.

This is a very casual event, so no need to worry about what to wear or bring. Just come on down, chat with us, and have a chill evening with GaijinPot.

When & where

Date: January 19 (Thursday)

Time: 18:00-20:00*

*GaijinPot Staff will be leaving around 20:00, but the bar itself will still be open if you want to keep the evening going.

Venue: Ginza 300 Bar Next

〒100-0006 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Yurakucho, 1 Chome−2−14 Murasaki Building B1

How to join

Please fill out the Google Form below to register! The deadline for registration is 13:00, January 18 (Wed).

Due to the limited number of spaces available, we will send you a confirmation email by the deadline above to confirm that you are eligible to be one of the 20 participants. If you are one of the 20, please arrive at 18:00 to receive your drink tickets.

The bar itself will be open to anyone so you are still welcome to attend if you are not one of the 20, but you will need to pay for your own drinks/food.

Register here.

