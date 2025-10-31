 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Events

Meiji Jingu yabusame ritual to be held on Nov 3

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Equestrian Archery Association will hold an exhibition of horseback archery, known as yabusame, at Meiji Jingu in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, on Monday November 3.

First held in 1932, the event resumed in 1953 after an interruption due to World War II. 

The horse track on the west lawn of the shrine grounds features a beautiful landscape surrounded by a deep forest and pine trees. The sight of the horseback archers darting out of the woods and disappearing back among the trees is a must-see. The track is roughly 218 m long, which is the formal length, and the high speed of the horses makes it a challenging course.

20251103_meiji-jingu01.jpeg

Timetable

1 p.m.: Entering the riding ground

1:10 p.m.: Tencho chikyu no shiki (ritual for prevailing peace). A mounted archer prays for universal peace, a rich harvest, and people’s health while drawing a bow to the sky and to the ground.

1:15 p.m.: Starting drum (start of equestrian activities)

Subase (test run): Archers ride their horses at full gallop through the course without shooting their arrows (one round).

Hosha (votive shooting): Archers shoot arrows in dedication to the deities (a total of four rounds).

Kyosha (competitive shooting): Those who achieved top results in hosha compete for the most hits (a total of one to three rounds).

2:50 p.m.: Ending drum (end of equestrian activities)

2:55 p.m.: Gaijin no shiki (victory ceremony): The achievements of the archer who performed best are inspected. The ritual is also a metaphor for inspecting the exterminated evil spirits.

3:10 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with the archers

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21-27)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog