Meiji Jingu yabusame ritual to be held on Nov 3

The Japan Equestrian Archery Association will hold an exhibition of horseback archery, known as yabusame, at Meiji Jingu in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, on Monday November 3.

First held in 1932, the event resumed in 1953 after an interruption due to World War II.

The horse track on the west lawn of the shrine grounds features a beautiful landscape surrounded by a deep forest and pine trees. The sight of the horseback archers darting out of the woods and disappearing back among the trees is a must-see. The track is roughly 218 m long, which is the formal length, and the high speed of the horses makes it a challenging course.

Timetable

1 p.m.: Entering the riding ground

1:10 p.m.: Tencho chikyu no shiki (ritual for prevailing peace). A mounted archer prays for universal peace, a rich harvest, and people’s health while drawing a bow to the sky and to the ground.

1:15 p.m.: Starting drum (start of equestrian activities)

● Subase (test run): Archers ride their horses at full gallop through the course without shooting their arrows (one round).

● Hosha (votive shooting): Archers shoot arrows in dedication to the deities (a total of four rounds).

● Kyosha (competitive shooting): Those who achieved top results in hosha compete for the most hits (a total of one to three rounds).

2:50 p.m.: Ending drum (end of equestrian activities)

2:55 p.m.: Gaijin no shiki (victory ceremony): The achievements of the archer who performed best are inspected. The ritual is also a metaphor for inspecting the exterminated evil spirits.

3:10 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with the archers

