Webinar: Learn from expats who made the move to Japan what you need to know

Learn from expats who recently made the move to Japan as to what you need to know to make the move. Mobal, a provider of SIMs, WiFi and payment cards for foreign residents in Japan, have compiled the stories and experiences of their customers to share for this webinar! The seminar will be held live online from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 (Japan Standard Time.)

When & Where

Host: GaijinPot

Date: April 17, Wednesday

Time: 10 a.m. (JST)

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo

Admission: FREE

Seats: 50

Topics

Language & Communication

Cultural Integration

Bank Accounts & Payment Methods

Practical Matters- First Steps- Get a SIM, have cash, etc

Logistics & Orientation

Declan Somers/Mobal CEO

Recently made the move back to Japan from Europe and despite being a regular visitor to Japan, shares his fails, and some successes, in finding an apartment and making Japan home.

How to Register

To register for this seminar, click here.

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email are the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.

