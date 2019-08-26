Seminar on how to apply for permanent residency and long-term visas in Japan

Real Estate Japan Inc is pleased to present this series of seminars for foreigners who are interested in learning about the benefits of getting permanent residency (PR) or a long-term visa in Japan, including the Highly-Skilled Professional and Investor/Business Manager visas.

We will be discussing the following topics:

The requirements and process for applying for Permanent Residency.

-- Explanation of permanent residency application support services

-- How mortgage loan underwriting is different for foreign residents with a working visa versus permanent-residency status.

-- How and why you will get much better financing terms if you apply for a property loan with permanent-residency-status.

New for this seminar, we will also be discussing the requirements and process for applying for the Highly-Skilled Professional and Investor/Business Manager visas.

Private consultations are available by appointment.

Real Estate Japan's partner, ACROSEED Co Ltd are immigration law experts who provide professional support services for foreigners living in Japan.

Free, no obligation evaluation of your eligibility for Permanent Residency or the Highly-Skilled Professional and Investor/Business Manager visas.

The seminar will be held in the meeting rooms at Real Estate Japan Inc, which shares offices with GPlus Media Inc. We are located on the 4th floor of the IS Building in Higashi Azabu.

ACROSEED, established in 1991, are licensed administrative scriveners, labor and social security attorneys, and tax accountants who provide professional services for resident foreigners in Japan. For corporate clients, they provide assistance with visa processing for foreign employees, insurance procedures and payroll services in English, and consultation for employing foreigners. For individual clients, they provide assistance with international marriages, applications for permanent residency, and support services for business establishment.

Date and time: Aug 29, 7 p.m.

Location: 4F Higashi-Azabu IS Bldg. 1-8-1 Higashi-Azabu Minato-ku, Tokyo

Admission: Free

