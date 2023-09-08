Sing your heart out at the GaijinPot Meet Karaoke Night

Thanks to the success of our past meetups, we’re proud to announce yet another brand new type of event: GaijinPot Meet Karaoke Night.

This time around we’ll be meeting you at the Karaoke no Tetsujin in Ginza, conveniently located right across from Ginza Six.

Unlike our previous events, this event is set up just to have the karaoke loving community come together and sing their hearts out for a whopping three hours! Usually karaoke room rates are charged every 30 minutes with a one-drink minimum. The Karaoke no Tetsujin in Ginza, though, has set us up with a special deal for the three hours of song (and maybe a bit of dance) for the GaijinPot community.

¥3,000 all-you-can drink (includes alcohol)

¥2,000 all-you-can drink (not including alcohol)

When & Where

Date: Sept 14 (Thursday)

Time: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

*(Please be sure to arrive on time to get the maximum amount of enjoyment value for your money. The payment for the room and drink fare will be due upfront. Anything ordered separately during the three hours will be paid at the front desk at the end of the three hours.)

Venue: Karaoke no Tetsujin in Ginza 5 Chome

Address: 5-9F Fazenda Building, 5-9-11 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

We will have staff outside of the building before the event, and up to 10 minutes after the event start time.

Make your RSVP

Click here to make a reservation.

Since there is a limit to how many karaoke-loving GaijinPot attendees we can squeeze into one room, we will be accepting up to 16 attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you plan to go, please be sure to RSVP and click on the link below in order to complete your registration. After you register, you will receive an email from our staff to confirm your RSVP.

Please be sure to arrive on time, as the RSVP does not guarantee space. During the event, if the room fills up we will send out an email to everyone who has RSVP’d but not arrived.

© Japan Today