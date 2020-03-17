The Guy Perryman Show Live Week & InterFM 897 Live Garage Holiday Special

You can’t go to the live shows now - so we are bringing the live music to you.

With so many live music shows postponed or cancelled, radio station InterFM 897 is putting a smile on the face and a beat in the heart of Tokyoites.

From Monday until Friday, The Guy Perryman Show, which is on air every Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., is playing live music from some of the biggest music stars around the world and live performances of many of the artists who were due to be in Japan in March - including New Order, A-Ha, Rick Astley, Mika, Bobby Caldwell, Julian Marley, Green Day and many more.

The week culminates on Friday March 20 with a Holiday Special - InterFM LIVE GARAGE - a 12-hour live radio and live music marathon from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. featuring all the InterFM radio DJs broadcasting live with live in-studio performances from many of Tokyo’s finest musicians, including Sasuke, Taiji Sato, Char, Love Psychedelico, Roth Bart Baron, Tawings, The Charm Park, Wonk and many more.

Listen live anytime or for up to one week on radio, on line and on app.

www.interfm.co.jp

www.radiko.jp

