Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Events

The Guy Perryman Show Live Week & InterFM 897 Live Garage Holiday Special

0 Comments
TOKYO

You can’t go to the live shows now - so we are bringing the live music to you.

With so many live music shows postponed or cancelled, radio station InterFM 897 is putting a smile on the face and a beat in the heart of Tokyoites.

From Monday until Friday, The Guy Perryman Show, which is on air every Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., is playing live music from some of the biggest music stars around the world and live performances of many of the artists who were due to be in Japan in March - including New Order, A-Ha, Rick Astley, Mika, Bobby Caldwell, Julian Marley, Green Day and many more.

The week culminates on Friday March 20 with a Holiday Special - InterFM LIVE GARAGE - a 12-hour live radio and live music marathon from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. featuring all the InterFM radio DJs broadcasting live with live in-studio performances from many of Tokyo’s finest musicians, including Sasuke, Taiji Sato, Char, Love Psychedelico, Roth Bart Baron, Tawings, The Charm Park, Wonk and many more.

Listen live anytime or for up to one week on radio, on line and on app.

www.interfm.co.jp

www.radiko.jp

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb.5-Feb.11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 12-Feb. 18, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week in Japan, March 26-April 1, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 22-28, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 19-25, 2018

GaijinPot Blog