GaijinPot Housing Service webinar: House-hunting during the pandemic

The GaijinPot Housing Service is pleased to present the next installment in its popular series of online seminars on how to rent properties in Japan. Learn how to rent an apartment in Japan, with the focus on house-hunting during the pandemic.
The seminar will be held online on Wednesday Sept 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. (JST). Participation is free.
The pandemic has certainly influenced many changes to our everyday lives – apartment hunting included. How has the Japanese real industry changed over the past year and a half, and how have house hunters and real estate agencies been tackling the changes?
In this seminar, the GaijinPot Housing Service lets you in on what you can do whilst waiting for the borders to open, and how you can get started safely if you’re already in Japan. Some topics will be:
- How the pandemic has affected real estate in Japan
- Predictions for when the borders open
- What you can do during the pandemic if you’re stuck abroad
- How to get started with looking for housing if you’re already in Japan
- The basic aspects of our service and its benefits
- The pros and cons of subleasing as opposed to renting a property on your own
- What fees are required to use the GaijinPot Housing Service
- As well as other frequently asked questions (FAQ).
We’ll be holding a Q&A session at the end of the presentation to answer any questions that weren’t already covered in the FAQ portion of the webinar.
The GaijinPot Housing Service lists over 3,200 foreigner-friendly apartments throughout Japan. Click on the link below to see what properties are currently available!
This seminar is designed for foreign residents and foreigners currently outside Japan who are planning to move here. Even if you’re currently outside Japan or live in Japan and don’t speak Japanese, we are able to help with your housing search!
Speaker: Cindy Cañares (GaijinPot Housing Service)
Cindy has been helping English speakers in Japan find homes for almost two years. After moving three times herself, she has gone through challenges many other foreigners and non-Japanese speaking locals have. Cindy hopes that her experience with the real estate industry can help others find the right home.
Webinar details
Host: Real Estate Japan
Date: Sept 1, 6:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo
Participation: Free
Seats: 50
Register
To register for this seminar click on the link below.
Register for this event on GoToWebinar
- You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.
- After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.
- Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.
- If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.
- Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.
