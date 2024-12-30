Webinar: How to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner

Global interest in Japanese residential real estate is perhaps at an all-time high. Japan offers property buyers a stable and transparent economic and legal framework, freehold property rights and a safe and vibrant living environment, especially in Tokyo. More recently, the Japanese real estate market also offers opportunities for price appreciation and a very favorable exchange rate.

However, buying property in a foreign country can be daunting. Though Japan has one of the world’s largest property markets, many agents in Japan cannot speak English and are not able to explain the complexities of a transaction to clients in their own language. It is highly recommended that those navigating a purchase or investment in Japan work with an experienced bilingual agent in order to ensure as smooth an experience as possible.

Dovetail Inc

In this webinar, presented by Dovetail Inc, a bilingual brokerage based in Tokyo, attendees will have a chance to get a comprehensive overview of the Japanese residential property market and get answers to their questions.

Dovetail is a new and fast-growing brokerage located in central Tokyo. Their team includes a bilingual agent with five years experience in brokerage as well as staff experienced in housing support services for foreigners.

Their staff can guide foreign buyers through the purchase journey, from initial fact-finding and needs analysis to explaining cultural nuances, tax rules and all the minutiae involved in purchasing a property as a foreigner.

As their name suggests, the Dovetail team prides itself on streamlining and harmonizing the purchase process, with the goal of making your home buying journey as seamless as possible.

To kick off 2025, please join them for this very special presentation on how to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner.

Topics

Home buying procedure in Japan

Real estate market trends

2025 Japanese real estate market prospects

Interest rates

Financing options based on your visa status

Latest recommended property information

Q&A

When

February 8, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Speaker

Yasuhiro Kitagawa / CEO Company: Dovetail Inc.

Yasuhiro leads Dovetail offering bilingual real estate brokerage services enhanced by technology and Gakken Group. Through Dovetail, he aims to help people build structure in their lives, unlocking greater possibilities. With a focus on innovation and connection, he strives to make real estate transitions seamless and impactful.

Registration

Attendance is free but registration is required and limited to 50 attendees. Please click the link below to register via Google Forms. You will receive a registration confirmation email directly from Dovetail.

Registration URL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-kxog_VsPh7iCK3ggIzbMeI3PwNtSulxwIRvEWwrnH92sYQ/viewform

© Japan Today