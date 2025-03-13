Webinar: How to buy a home in Japan as a foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, marketing trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11 a.m. to. 12 p.m. (Japan Standard Time) on April 12.

The Japanese real estate market has continued to grow unabated, as we head into spring and the start of the new fiscal year for many Japanese companies on April 1. Land prices nationwide and sale prices in central Tokyo continue to grow year on year, but what exactly is driving this strong growth and is it really possible for buyers to realize their dream of owning a home here?

In this webinar, Dovetail, a Tokyo-based bilingual real estate agency, dives into this question and provides valuable insights for anyone interested in buying real estate in Japan.

Dovetail Inc

In this webinar, attendees will have a chance to get a comprehensive overview of the Japanese residential property market and get answers to their questions.

Dovetail is a new and fast-growing brokerage located in central Tokyo. Their team includes a bilingual agent with five years experience in brokerage as well as staff experienced in housing support services for foreigners.

Their staff can guide foreign buyers through the purchase journey, from initial fact-finding and needs analysis to explaining cultural nuances, tax rules and all the minutiae involved in purchasing a property as a foreigner.

As their name suggests, the Dovetail team prides itself on streamlining and harmonizing the purchase process, with the goal of making your home buying journey as seamless as possible.

Topics

Home buying procedure in Japan

Real estate market trends

Interest rates

Financing options based on your visa status

Japanese real estate marketing before and after COVID

Latest recommended property information

Q&A

When

April 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Speaker

Yasuhiro Kitagawa / CEO Dovetail Inc.

Yasuhiro leads Dovetail offering bilingual real estate brokerage services enhanced by technology and Gakken Group. Through Dovetail, he aims to help people build structure in their lives, unlocking greater possibilities. With a focus on innovation and connection, he strives to make real estate transitions seamless and impactful.

Register

Attendance is free but you must register ahead of time. Please click the button below and fill out the Google Form. A link to sign into the webinar will be emailed to you.

