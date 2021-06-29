Webinar: How to buy a home in Japan as a Foreigner

The next installment in Real Estate Japan's popular series of webinars is on how to buy your dream home (not investment property) in Japan.

The seminar will be held online on Saturday July 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (JST). Participation is free.

In this seminar, we will cover the basics of buying a home, including:

Real estate market trends

Interest rates

Financing options based on your visa status

Government subsidies to help you with a home purchase

Tax benefits and tax deductions

How to negotiate the purchase price

New topics in this seminar include:

Issues to consider when buying an akiya (vacant home) in Japan

How COVID-19 is affecting the Japanese real estate market

This seminar is designed for foreign residents of Japan, but our partner LINC Inc is also able to provide assistance to overseas residents who are interested in buying a home in Japan.

Q&A session will be held at the end of the online seminar

Make sure to take notes of questions you have during the seminar, as we will hold a Q&A session at the end. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about the home buying process and get first-hand expert advice!

Free, online consultations are available by appointment

For a private consultation, please indicate that you would like to request an appointment on the registration form. A consultant from LINC Inc. will contact you.

Our partner, LINC is able to offer personalized consultation, including the following.

Property information from REINS (the Japanese version of the Multiple Listing Service) as well as additional information from local agents.

Consulting with banks to find out how much you can borrow.

Provide Income/Expenditure spreadsheets for properties you are interested in, including costs involved in finding tenants.

Please note that LINC is only able to offer private consultations for buyers looking for a home in the city of Tokyo. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Properties currently for sale

All the agents listing properties on Real Estate Japan are able to assist clients in English and Japanese; some of our partner agents are also able to speak Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

Before attending the seminar, you may want to look through properties currently available on Real Estate Japan to see if there are any of interest. If so, you can inquire directly to the agent handling the listing by filling out the inquiry form on the property detail page. Please click the links below to see current listings:

Articles on Buying Property in Japan

Real Estate Japan regularly publishes articles on buying, selling, and investing in property in Japan, covering a wide of topics from data and market reports to macroeconomic trends and featured properties from around the country.

Here are a few of our most popular articles on home buying:

Please visit the Resources section to see all of our articles.

Webinar details

Host: Real Estate Japan

Date: July 3, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo

Participation: Free

Seats: 30

Register

To register for this seminar click on the link below.

Register for this event on GoToWebinar

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 30 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

