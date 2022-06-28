Webinar: How to find a job in Japan as a foreigner

Learn how to find a job in Japan, whether you're applying domestically or from overseas. This webinar is presented by GaijinPot (GPlusMedia) and will be held online on Tuesday July 12 from 6:30 p.m. (JST).

Whether you’re currently living in Japan or overseas, if you want to learn about the job market and how to get a job in Japan especially an English teaching job, this seminar is designed for you.

Topics

In this seminar, we will discuss the following:

Job market in Japan

Japanese resume

Contract Types

Employees’ rights

How to read a Japanese pay slips

Visa

How to find a job in Japan

How to build up your career in Japan

Q & A

Speaker

Yasuhiro Kitagawa/CBDO

Yasuhiro is in charge of business development within GPlusMedia and integrates GPlusMedia with Gakken Group to build up synergy and new services/products across different channels to make it global.

How to Register

Register for this event on GoToWebinar.

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email is the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.

