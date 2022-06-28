Webinar: How to get permanent residency, start-up visa, or long-term visas in Japan

The next installment in our popular series of webinars, hosted by GaijinPot/GPlusMedia, is f or foreigners who want to learn about the benefits of getting permanent residency (PR) or a long-term visa in Japan, will also be covering the business start-up visa.

The seminar will be held online on Thursday July 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (JST) and participation is free.

We will be discussing the following topics:

In this webinar, we will cover the topics including:

The process of applying for a start-up visa in Japan

Difference between a start-up visa and business manager visa in Japan

The requirements and process for applying for permanent residency visa in Japan

The requirements and process for applying for highly skilled professionals visa in Japan

This webinar is designed for people who are currently living inside and outside of Japan.

Q&A session will be held at the end of the online seminar

Make sure to take notes of questions you have during the seminar, as we will hold a Q&A session at the end. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions about the visa process and get first-hand expert advice.

Free private consultations are available by appointment

This seminar is brought to you in partnership with Masako Watanabe, a licensed administrative scrivener (行政書士, gyosei shoshi). For a free private consultation, please let us know on the registration page. Ms Watanabe will contact you to set up an appointment.

Speakers

GPlus Media Inc

Yasuhiro is in charge of business development within GPlusMedia and integrates GPlusMedia with Gakken Group to build up synergy and new services/products across different channels to make it global.

Bilingual Administrative Scrivener

Masako Watanabe developed her career as a staff writer for "US Japan Business News" in New York. After returning to Japan, she worked as an editor at Time Warner Inc for TIME Japan edition. Then she engaged in book translation. Her translated books include "Wisdom of the CEO: 29 Global Leaders Tackle Today’s Most Pressing Business Challenges” by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. In 2008 she registered as an administrative scrivener, specializing in visa consulting.

Webinar details

Host: Real Estate Japan

Date: Thursday July 14, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo

Participation: Free

Seats: 50

Register

To register for this seminar click on the link below.

Register for this event on GoToWebinar

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email is the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.

External Link

https://study.gaijinpot.com/

© Japan Today