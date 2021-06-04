Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Webinar: How to rent an apartment in Japan as a foreigner

TOKYO

Learn how to rent an apartment in Japan and the main issues foreigners face when looking for housing in Japan. The webinar will be held live online from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 8 (JST).

Real Estate Japan is pleased to present the next online seminar in our series on how to rent an apartment in Japan as a foreigner.

In this seminar, we will cover the basics of how to rent an apartment and discuss some of the main issues foreigners face when looking for housing in Japan. Specific topics include:

  • Rental apartment markets in Japan
  • Procedures for renting an apartment in Japan
  • Preparation and paperwork for applying for an apartment in Japan
  • Why is it so hard for foreigners to rent an apartment in Japan?
  • Language and cultural barriers to renting an apartment in Japan
  • Why do some landlords prefer Japanese people over foreigners as tenants?
  • Why is it so expensive to rent an apartment in Japan and what exactly is key money?
  • Why are moving-out costs sometimes so high?
  • Two things to be especially careful of when you live in an apartment in Japan
  • Other housing options besides apartments
  • New topics we’re adding in this seminar:
  • Differences among 1R, 1K, 1DK, and 1LDK apartments
  • Q&A session during the seminar

To get started, click below to see currently available listings:

Articles on Renting an Apartment in Japan

Real Estate Japan regularly publishes articles on renting and living in Japan, covering a wide range of topics from featured properties in popular neighborhoods, how to save money on move-in costs, to practical tips and advice for setting up your apartment and your life in Japan! You can also check out our Area Guides to get in-depth info on dozens of Tokyo neighborhoods.

Here are a few of our most popular articles on renting an apartment in Japan:

Please visit the Resources section to see all of our articles.

This seminar is designed for foreign residents and foreigners currently outside Japan who are planning to move here. Even if you’re currently outside Japan or live in Japan and don’t speak Japanese, we are able to help with your housing search.

Details

Host: Real Estate Japan

Date: June 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo

Participation: Free

Seats: 30

How to register

  1. To register for this seminar click on the link below.

Register for this event on GoToWebinar

  1. You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.
  2. After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.
  3. Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.
  4. If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.
  5. Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 30 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.
