Webinar: How to rent an apartment in Japan + renting in Osaka and Kyoto

GaijinPot and Real Estate Japan are pleased to present our webinar on learning the basics of renting in Japan through our newest service, Japan Room Finder. Shuichi Amano, a partner real estate agent of ours, will join us to explain about renting in the Osaka and Kyoto areas.

When & Where

Host: GaijinPot / Real Estate Japan (GPlusMedia)

Date: December 14, Thursday

Time: 10 a.m. (JST)

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo and Osaka

Admission: FREE

Seats: 50

Topics

In this seminar, we will discuss the following:

Procedure for renting an apartment in Japan

When should people start looking for an apartment?

When is the best time of the year to look for an apartment?

Introduction to Japan. Room Finder

Introduction to Shuichi Amano

Introduction to a neighborhood in Osaka/Kyoto

Properties we recommend and don’t recommend

Q&A

Speakers

Cindy / Service Coordinator

Cindy is a service coordinator at GPlusMedia, working on Japan Room Finder and Japan Home Finder. Previously, she had similar duties at GaijinPot Housing Service for four years. In her spare time, she likes looking at online rental/for sale listings, trying out new restaurants, and makeup.

Shuichi Amano / Bilingual Real Estate Agent

Shuichi Amano is a real estate agent based in Kansai (Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto) who has a Japan real estate broker license(宅地建物取引士) and works for Chibun Kabushikigaisha(地文株式会社).

How to register

To register for this seminar, click here.

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email are the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5:30 pm (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.

External Link

https://apartments.gaijinpot.com/en/room-finder

© Japan Today