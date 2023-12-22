Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Events

What to know before Japan’s busy moving season: Tips from Japan Room Finder

0 Comments
TOKYO

Learn the basics of renting an apartment in Japan during the busy season and learn about our rental service, the Japan Room Finder. The seminar will be held live online from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 11 (Japan Standard Time).

When & Where

  • Host: GaijinPot / Real Estate Japan (GPlusMedia)
  • Date: January 11, Thursday
  • Time: 10 a.m. (JST)
  • Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo
  • Admission: Free
  • Seats: 50

GaijinPot and Real Estate Japan are pleased to present our webinar on learning the basics of renting in Japan during the busy season through our newest service, Japan Room Finder. 

Topics

In this seminar, we will discuss the following:

  • Procedure for renting an apartment in Japan
  • When should people start looking for an apartment?
  •  What does the timeline for moving look like?
  • FAQ
  • Introduction to Japan Room Finder
  • Introduction to Japan’s busy season for moving
  • Tips on how to rent and move during the busy season
  • Q&A

Speaker

Cindy / Service Coordinator

Cindy is a service coordinator at GPlusMedia, working on Japan Room Finder and Japan Home Finder. Previously, she had similar duties at GaijinPot Housing Service for four years. In her spare time, she likes looking at online rental/for sale listings, trying out new restaurants, and makeup.

How to register

To register for this seminar, click here.

  • You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.
  • After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.
  • Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.
  • If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.
  • Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.
  • The date and time shown in the confirmation email are the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.
  • Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5:30 pm (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.
  • We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.
© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 18 – 24

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 20 – 26

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 11 – 17

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Fun Shibuya Halloween Alternatives in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 23 – 29

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 13 – 19

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog