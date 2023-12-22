What to know before Japan’s busy moving season: Tips from Japan Room Finder

Learn the basics of renting an apartment in Japan during the busy season and learn about our rental service, the Japan Room Finder. The seminar will be held live online from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 11 (Japan Standard Time).

When & Where

Host: GaijinPot / Real Estate Japan (GPlusMedia)

Date: January 11, Thursday

Time: 10 a.m. (JST)

Location: This seminar will be held online and virtually hosted in Tokyo

Admission: Free

Seats: 50

GaijinPot and Real Estate Japan are pleased to present our webinar on learning the basics of renting in Japan during the busy season through our newest service, Japan Room Finder.

Topics

In this seminar, we will discuss the following:

Procedure for renting an apartment in Japan

When should people start looking for an apartment?

What does the timeline for moving look like?

FAQ

Introduction to Japan Room Finder

Introduction to Japan’s busy season for moving

Tips on how to rent and move during the busy season

Q&A

Speaker

Cindy / Service Coordinator

Cindy is a service coordinator at GPlusMedia, working on Japan Room Finder and Japan Home Finder. Previously, she had similar duties at GaijinPot Housing Service for four years. In her spare time, she likes looking at online rental/for sale listings, trying out new restaurants, and makeup.

How to register

To register for this seminar, click here.

You will be taken to the registration form on GoToWebinar, our seminar platform partner site.

After you complete online registration, you will receive a confirmation email from GoToWebinar.

Click on the link in the registration email to join the seminar on the date and time of the event.

If it is the first time you will be joining us on GoToWebinar, you will be asked to install the GoToWebinar software on your device. Installation takes about five minutes.

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 50 people. Once the registration limit has been reached, we aren’t able to add attendees to the list. We thank you for your understanding on this.

The date and time shown in the confirmation email are the correct date and time for your time zone, as calculated using your computer’s IP address. There is no need to convert the time shown to your location.

Our working days and hours are Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5:30 pm (Japan Standard Time), excluding Japanese national holidays. Unfortunately, we aren’t able to immediately respond to inquiries received outside of these hours.

We aren’t able to provide a recording of the webinar. In case you’re unable to attend, please register for a following session. We usually hold webinars on the same topic at least once a month.

