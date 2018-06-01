Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Idemitsu Kosan's President and Chief Executive Officer Shunichi Kito Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
executive impact

Idemitsu says no oil refineries will close in touted merger

0 Comments
By Osamu Tsukimori and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO

Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan does not expect to close any domestic oil refineries as part of its long-delayed merger with smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu even as local demand for oil continues to fall.

That comes as Idemitsu, Japan’s No. 2 oil refiner by sales, battles to overcome entrenched opposition to the touted merger from its founding family at a time when the country’s refining market is going through the biggest shake-up in its history.

The two refiners have struck a business alliance ahead of the possible merger, integrating the so-called loading programs they use to buy crude and working to jointly operate their seven group refineries.

“Idemitsu has already reduced refineries by half to three and will not close any more,” CEO Shunichi Kito told Reuters in an interview.

JXTG Holdings, the dominant player in a country where a falling population is using ever more efficient vehicles, was formed last year out of the merger of JX and TonenGeneral. It has been considering closing at least one of its 11 domestic refineries.

“Seven refineries for Idemitsu and Showa Shell would balance domestic demand. (Integration or elimination) would be unlikely to happen to us,” he said.

Kito said he could not give a timeline for the proposed merger with Showa Shell as there has been little progress in its talks to win approval from the founding family.

Meanwhile, he also said Idemitsu was considering a minor upgrade to a secondary refining unit in response to the International Maritime Organization’s move to ban use of high sulphur fuel.

He added that the firm planned to raise its overseas oil sales to roughly match domestic levels by 2020/21, pushing to compensate for a projected 30-40 percent decline in local gasoline demand by 2030.

Idemitsu currently operates two filling stations in Vietnam, where it participates in the 200,000 barrels-per-day Nghi Son oil refinery project, and wants to increase that to 10 as it mulls the best way to expand in the country.

Kito said it would also consider how to enter the gas stand business in nearby nations such as Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

“I expect acquisition, capital participation or a tie-up will be an effective way rather than building it from scratch,” he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining