Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony Corp CEO Kenichiro Yoshida Photo: REUTERS file
executive impact

Sony sees smartphone business as indispensable, says CEO

0 Comments
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO

Sony Corp sees the smartphone business as indispensable to its brand portfolio, its CEO said, bucking calls from some investors that the Japanese electronics firm should scrap the money-losing business.

The smartphone business reported an operating loss of 97.1 billion yen ($879.45 million) in the year ended March, lagging rivals such as Apple and Samsung Electronics and weighing on the group's record-breaking profit.

Sony's consumer electronics hardware business "has centered on entertainment since our foundation, not daily necessities like refrigerators and washing machines," Kenichiro Yoshida told a group of journalists.

"We see smartphones as hardware for entertainment and a component necessary to make our hardware brand sustainable," he said. "And younger generations no longer watch TV. Their first touch point is smartphone."

The business, originally a joint venture with Sweden's Ericsson that Sony took full control of in 2012, has a global market share of less than 1%, shipping just 6.5 million handsets annually, mainly to Japan and Europe, according to Sony's financial statement.

As Sony aims to make the business profitable next financial year, it ceased production at its Beijing plant and streamlined some sales operations globally.

Sony is beefing up gaming functions of its smartphones to tap customers of its successful PlayStation gaming business.

Yoshida also said he is confident in improving profitability at the pictures business.

Separately, Reuters reported Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point is again building a stake in the company, as part of its second campaign for change at Sony in six years.

Third Point wants Sony to explore options for some of its business units, including its movie studio, which the fund believes has attracted takeover interest, people familiar with the matter previously said.

"It was good that in the past Third Point came in and we had various discussions on the pictures business," Yoshida said. Sony has sharply improved disclosures of the pictures business since then, he said.

The management team of the pictures unit has been "reshuffled almost entirely over the last three or four years," Yoshida said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK