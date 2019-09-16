'Friends' cafe opens in Tokyo for one week

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

It’s been 25 years since American TV sitcom "Friends" made its debut on Sept 22, 1994, and Japan is celebrating the anniversary with a special limited-time cafe in the capital.

Located at the FoodLab cafe on the ground floor of the Loft store in Ginza, the new cafe will be fitted with a photo spot area styled to look just like Central Perk, the cafe where the characters meet regularly in the TV show. The photo spot comes complete with a couch, rug, and coffee table, so you can channel your favorite Friends character while posing for a commemorative picture.

There will also be a total of 21 Anniversary BlueRay boxes available for 27,000 yen, featuring a Japan-exclusive design and individual serial numbers.

Other limited-edition items include signed stills from the first episode, card sets, and door photo frames like the one seen on Monica’s door in the TV show. Customers who make a purchase will also receive a special bromide showing the six cast members taking their last bow on the final episode of the series.

The cafe will be offering two collaborative menu items, with the Friends 25th Anniversary Manhattan Three-colored Gelato served in a Friends-branded cup for 627 yen.

There’ll also be a "Friends" 25th Anniversary OH MY GOD! Muffin Set (1,080 yen), so you can relax with your friends over a coffee and muffin, just like the stars of the show.

Like all good things, though, the cafe won’t be around for long, as it’s set to run from Wednesday until Sept 24 only. So grab your friends and head down to Ginza for a taste of the Friends life in Tokyo, and if you’re looking for a hotel in the area fit for a TV star, you might want to book a room at Tokyo’s Muji Hotel, which is just a stone’s throw away.

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Kapibara-san 10th Anniversary Cafe in Nagoya is full of adorable food, toys, and plump capybaras

-- Eat, drink and buy My Hero Academia exclusive goodies at the Good Smile x Animate Cafe!

-- Beijing man lives in an unbelievably accurate reconstruction of the sitcom Friends

© SoraNews24