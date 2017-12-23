'Hosomaki' and 'gunkan' sushi for holiday parties

table talk

By Fiona Uyema

If you're throwing a big Christmas party this year — or bringing some food to other party hosts — here's an easy to cook Japan-inspired recipe that will keep guests entertained from start to end.

Sushi is one of my favorite foods to make at home over the holidays when we have family and friends visiting. It’s easy to prepare the sushi rice in advance and keep it in a cool room in the house with a damp cloth over it. I also prepare a selection of ingredients in advance and store them in an airtight container in the fridge. When my guests arrive I start to roll the sushi as they love watching and learning, but you can also do it all together — it adds to the fun.

Merry Christmas, everyone! Stay warm and happy!

