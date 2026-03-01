 Japan Today
Image: PIXTA/ midori_chan
food

5 famous foods you’ll find in Kochi

By Kerri King
KOCHI

Kochi Prefecture is famous for its rugged Pacific coastline and clear rivers. Its food culture is shaped by fishermen, citrus growers and generations of proud local cooks. From the arcades of Kochi City to the ramen shops of Susaki, the cuisine here is bold and seasonal. Here are some famous foods you’ll find in Kochi that offer a true taste of the region.

1. Katsuo no Tataki (Seared Bonito)

screenshot-2026-03-02-at-13-36-14.png

Katsuo no tataki is Kochi’s signature dish. Fresh bonito is seared over an open straw flame, charring the outside while leaving the centre rare and tender. It is sliced thick and served with raw garlic, green onions and ponzu made with local yuzu. The smoky aroma is unmistakable and many restaurants grill it in front of diners. You will find katsuo no tataki served throughout Kochi, especially during the spring bonito season, when the first catch is at its freshest.

2. Sawachi Ryori

screenshot-2026-03-02-at-13-37-27.png

Sawachi Ryori is not a single dish but a celebration arranged on one large platter. Served at gatherings and family milestones, it typically includes thick slices of katsuo no tataki, fresh sashimi such as sea bream and squid, rolled sushi, grilled shrimp and simmered fish. Mountain vegetables like bamboo shoots and burdock root sit alongside tempura and vinegared dishes, creating a colorful spread that reflects the variety of Tosa cuisine. Rather than individual plates, everyone shares from the same generous table.

3. Kochi Yuzi

screenshot-2026-03-02-at-13-38-31.png

Kochi is one of Japan’s leading producers of yuzu, a fragrant citrus grown in the prefecture’s mountain valleys. Its sharp, floral aroma and bright acidity pair especially well with seafood. You will taste it in ponzu, a soy sauce blended with citrus juice and often served with sashimi or grilled fish. It also appears in dressings, sweets and local drinks such as fresh yuzu juice and yuzu-flavored sake. In late autumn and winter, yuzu is added to desserts and hot teas across the region.

4. Aosa Nori

