A selection of menu items at the new Alain Ducasse store in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Photo: Ruxandra Florea
food

Alain Ducasse opens new flagship chocolate store in Tokyo

By Ruxandra Florea
TOKYO

Alain Ducasse has expanded his chocolate kingdom with one more chic and tasty addition in Tokyo. The new speciality flagship store combines an authentic Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse salon, where customers can sit down and enjoy his chocolate creations, and a modern chocolate boutique.

Alain2.jpg
Photo: Ruxandra Florea

Located in Roppongi Hills, this is the second store outside Paris of the renowned French chocolatier. Following the success of the first Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse in Nihombashi that opened earlier this year, customers can enjoy Le Chocolat’s signature tablets and sweets and a variety of limited-edition, Japan-only creations in one more central location. 

Alian3.jpg
Photo: Ruxandra Florea

Alain Ducasse bonbons.jpg
Photo: Ruxandra Florea

Le Chocolat’s creations are truly exquisite, as the cocoa roasted beans are carefully selected and shipped from France to Japan. They also have an attractive design and fresh flavor since each product is handmade by French chocolate experts.

Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse Roppongi opens its doors to all chocolate lovers starting on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Address: 6-12-2 Roppongi, Keakigasaka Street, Roppongi Hills, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Website: http://lechocolat-alainducasse.jp/

Average prices: ¥1,700 ( for dessert), ¥ 1,000 (for drinks)

