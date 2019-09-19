Newsletter Signup Register / Login
hotel news

Bottoms up at The Heineken Rugby Sky Bar 2019

0 Comments
TOKYO

Players and fans have flown to Japan from all around the world to participate in rugby's quadrennial event that begins Friday. Sports captures the hearts of many because it is not just about the wins, but also the sportsmanship, the adrenaline rush, and the bottoms up!

Join players and other fans at The Heineken Rugby Sky Bar at Hilton Tokyo with live broadcast of all games on multiple screens and good beer for all to enjoy. Experience the Rugby World Cup in the heart of Shinjuku throughout the season and rub shoulders with international fans, rugby players & legends.

Screen Shot 2019-09-20 at 11.38.40.png

Enjoy sweet deals from Heineken, a worldwide partner of the Rugby World Cup 2019, with beers starting from 700 yen and ice buckets from 2,000 yen for 5 bottles. A wide range of liquor and wine are also available. Go for devilled chicken wings, bratwurst or some tasty burgers to satiate your appetite. Don’t miss a match, make your reservations today!

drink.jpg

“Heineken Rugby Sky Bar 2019” Details

Location: Hilton Tokyo 7F Rooftop Terrace, 6-6-2 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Operating hours: Weekdays 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (L.O. 10 p.m.)

Weekends & public holidays 12 noon – 10:30 p.m. (L.O. 10 p.m.)

＊The Sky Bar will be closed on days with strong winds and heavy rain.

Reservations: +81(0)3-3344-5111

https://www.hiltontokyo.jp/plans/restaurants/other/beer_garden_1909?utm_source=JapanToday&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=HeinekenRugbySkyBar

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon