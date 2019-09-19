Bottoms up at The Heineken Rugby Sky Bar 2019

hotel news

Players and fans have flown to Japan from all around the world to participate in rugby's quadrennial event that begins Friday. Sports captures the hearts of many because it is not just about the wins, but also the sportsmanship, the adrenaline rush, and the bottoms up!

Join players and other fans at The Heineken Rugby Sky Bar at Hilton Tokyo with live broadcast of all games on multiple screens and good beer for all to enjoy. Experience the Rugby World Cup in the heart of Shinjuku throughout the season and rub shoulders with international fans, rugby players & legends.

Enjoy sweet deals from Heineken, a worldwide partner of the Rugby World Cup 2019, with beers starting from 700 yen and ice buckets from 2,000 yen for 5 bottles. A wide range of liquor and wine are also available. Go for devilled chicken wings, bratwurst or some tasty burgers to satiate your appetite. Don’t miss a match, make your reservations today!

“Heineken Rugby Sky Bar 2019” Details

Location: Hilton Tokyo 7F Rooftop Terrace, 6-6-2 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Operating hours: Weekdays 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. (L.O. 10 p.m.)

Weekends & public holidays 12 noon – 10:30 p.m. (L.O. 10 p.m.)

＊The Sky Bar will be closed on days with strong winds and heavy rain.

Reservations: +81(0)3-3344-5111

https://www.hiltontokyo.jp/plans/restaurants/other/beer_garden_1909?utm_source=JapanToday&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=HeinekenRugbySkyBar

