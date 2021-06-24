Burger King serves up Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger

By grape Japan

Lately in Japan, Burger King seems to be fully embracing the concept of "bigger is better." In addition to their tidy dining-thwarting Ugly Burger series, the chain has been routinely making twists on their One Pound Beef Burgers with spicy Strong Magma variations and even an all-you-can-eat challenge.

Big eaters can now add a tangy take on the monstrous burgers with Burger King Japan's latest release, the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger.

The stacked Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger appears to take inspiration from the second tallest structure in Japan, the landmark Tokyo Tower. The new burger consists Burger King's signature flame-grilled 100% beef patties, layered with fresh onions, pickles, two slices of cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise, but this time each patty is slathered in a rich teriyaki sauce made from charred onions and red miso paste.

A limited number original celebratory stickers will be offered to customers who purchase the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger, so you can prove you ate the whole thing. The Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Super One Pound Beef Burger will be available at Burger King locations across Japan until July 8.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Coca-Cola releases hard lemonade canned cocktails in Japan

-- Nestlé installs unstaffed Kit Kat and coffee stations around Japan for a good cause

-- These Japanese cups, saucers, and sake pitchers have beautiful translucent patterned designs

External Link

https://grapee.jp/en/

© grape Japan