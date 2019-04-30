Can’t decide what to order at Starbucks? Use this handy guide to pick a Frappuccino

By Dale Roll, SoraNews24

As the days are getting warmer, we’re starting to crave something cold, and for that you can’t go wrong with Starbucks’ delightful lineup of sweet, icy Frappuccinos. But how do you know which one to try when they all look so darn good? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our Starbucks Frappuccino 2019 Flavor Chart.

We covered the basic lineup of Frappuccinos two years ago, and in case you forgot, the regular menu Frappuccinos are Coffee, Matcha Green Tea Cream, Vanilla Cream, Dark Chip Mocha, Dark Chip Mocha Cream, Caramel, and Mango Passion Fruit. They were placed on the richness scale based on the votes from our panel of judges two years ago, and they have held steady in flavor profile since.

Last time we also included two limited edition menu items that aren’t available any more, so this year we decided to add two spring specials and an additional Golden Week drink: the two Strawberry Very Much Frappuccinos, and the Espresso Affogato Frappuccino.

With its combination of strawberry cream, whipped cream, strawberry syrup, mocha, and strawberry macaron chunks, the Strawberry Very Much White is supremely rich and creamy, but comes at a high calorie cost (481 calories), just higher than its sister, the Strawberry Very Much Red (447 calories). Compared to the White, the Red lacks only the mocha and the macaron chunks, and is just a little more refreshing.

The real surprise of the trio, however, was the Espresso Affogato. It has the more mature flavor of bitter espresso, and there’s no whipped cream topping on this baby, so it’s much less rich than the other two. And yet, it still comes in at a pretty high calorie count, with a whopping 458 calories!

So there you have it – your guide to Starbucks Japan. If you’re looking to save on the calorie count, the Caramel, Vanilla, Coffee, and Mango Passion Fruit may be your best bet.

