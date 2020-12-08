Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
Canada’s Bacon Mushroom Melt coming to Wendy’s Japan

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
Lately, fast food chain Burger King has been stealing the show in Japan with tantalising monstrosities like the chip-filled Fake Burger and the bunless Extreme Burger, but now it looks like Wendy’s is set to steal the limelight, with the announcement that they’ll be releasing a new Bacon Mushroom Melt.

Produced as part of the “World Wendy’s” series bringing popular overseas burgers to Japan, the Bacon Mushroom Melt is based on the one enjoyed by Wendy’s customers in Canada, which made its triumphant return to menus there for a limited time last month.

Oozing with a warm and melty cheese sauce, fifty percent of which is filled with sliced mushrooms, the new burger also contains a 100-percent beef patty, crispy bacon smoked with applewood, and a slice of cheddar cheese, to ensure every bite contains the perfect mix of meat, sauce, and cheese.

While this is the first time for Japanese customers to get a taste of the Bacon Mushroom Melt Burger, there has been a similar offering on the menus during winter here — the Mushroom Melt Burger. This year, the Mushroom Melt will be returning for a limited time this winter, with a renewed sauce that contains 1.5 times more mushrooms than usual, in order to match the specifications of the mushroom melt sauce used in Canada.

The Bacon Mushroom Melt Burger will be on the menu at Wendy’s locations nationwide from Thursday, priced at 690 yen. The Mushroom Melt Burger will also be available from Thursday, priced at 540 yen.

Source: PR Times 

