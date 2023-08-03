Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: SoraNews24
food

Convenience store fools us with its 40%-more sandwich, but in a good way

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

On August 1, Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart began a new campaign called the “Roughly 40-Percent Increase Strategy.” This campaign, which gives customers roughly 40-percent more for their money, is limited to certain items and is being released in three installments, with the first installment running from Aug 1-7, the second from Aug 8-14 and the third from August 15-21.

Screen-Shot-2023-08-04-at-9.14.44.png
Photo: FamilyMart

▼ The first installment is the largest of the three, with a total of 10 products being upsized during the seven-day period.

Screen-Shot-2023-08-04-at-9.14.58.png
Photo: FamilyMart

The product that caught our eye here was the Juicy Ham Sandwich, which sounded absolutely delicious, so we went out and purchased one, along with a regular sized one so we could compare the two sizes.

▼ Both the large and the regular Juicy Ham Sandwich (“ジューシーハムサンド”), which goes by the rather dull-sounding “Ham & Cucumber” in English, were priced at 300 yen.

Screen-Shot-2023-08-04-at-9.15.09.png

In an era of rising prices, where companies everywhere are doing their best to cut costs, we had a sneaking concern that this “roughly” 40-percent increase campaign might land more on the sub-40-percent side of things. The only way to find out, though, would be to get out the scales and weigh the sandwich fillings, seeing as this appeared to be the only difference between the two, as the bread slices were identical in both.

So how would they weigh up? Well, let’s start with the regular fillings, which weighed in at…

▼ …57 grams 

Screen-Shot-2023-08-04-at-9.15.19.png

Judging from this result, the fillings in the new campaign sandwich would need to weigh at least 79.8 grams to be a 40-percent increase. So…how much would the fillings weigh?

Screen-Shot-2023-08-04-at-9.15.30.png

The “roughly” 40-percent more sandwich weighed in at….

▼…94 grams

Screen-Shot-2023-08-04-at-9.15.40.png

That means that instead of giving us 40-percent more fillings, Family Mart had given us…

▼…65 percent more

Screen-Shot-2023-08-04-at-9.15.51.png

By underselling the “roughly 40-percent increase” and giving us more than we bargained for, FamilyMart just earned a forever-place in our convenience-store loving hearts.

Having been fooled by “paper tiger” sandwiches at Japanese convenience stores before, this reverse fraud, which delivered more than advertised, was a very pleasant surprise. Now we can’t wait to see how next week’s products fare on the “roughly” side of things. With FamilyMart’s iconic Famichiki fried chicken being upsized in the next installment, we’re already loosening a notch on our belts in preparation.

