Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR TIMES
food

Detective Pikachu’s electric roll ice cream coming to Japan to celebrate movie release

0 Comments
By Jess, grape Japan
TOKYO

The roll ice cream trend has hit Tokyo hard. Various specialty stands and shops have popped up around the capital, each one seeming to boast more outlandishly decorated cups of ice cream than the last one.

sub13-12.jpg

The first roll ice cream specialist shop in Japan, Roll Ice Cream Factory, have announced that they will be having a collaboration menu item with none other than super sleuth Pokemon, Detective Pikachu.

sub7-35.jpg

The Detective Pikachu roll ice cream will only be available for a short time to celebrate the release of the new live action film, from April 24 to May 10.

Inspired by Pikachu’s distinctive coloring, the toppings include strawberries and yellow peach. A generous helping of whipped cream sprinkled with popping candy should remind everyone of Pikachu’s capabilities when it starts crackling in their mouth like electricity. If that isn’t in your face enough, there’s also a Dectective Pikachu adorned marshmallow and a pick with the movie’s neon sign motif.

Roll Ice Cream Factory has six branches all over Japan, and you don't need to do any detective work to find them, you can just check the locations on their website.

Source: PR Times

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Drone Captures Breathtaking Photography Of Riverbed Cherry Blossoms In Japan

-- Pokémon Card Artist Paints Original Cards Into Awesome Illustrations

-- Japanese Viral Cat Photos Remind Everyone of the Nostalgic Charm of Phone Boxes

© grape Japan

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy