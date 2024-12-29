Eel chosen as Japan's 'Dish of the Year' in 2024

Eel has been selected as Japan's "Dish of the Year" in 2024, reflecting its popularity among inbound tourists and progress in research to pursue its sustainability amid dwindling catches, a restaurant search website operator said.

Gurunavi Inc also said opportunities to consume eel have expanded beyond celebratory occasions due to an improvement in processing technology, making the fish available in such forms as onigiri rice balls.

In Japan, researchers are conducting studies to realize a complete aquaculture process, where eels raised from eggs are artificially inseminated to produce the next generation.

"We want people to enjoy eels in various forms in daily life, while being aware of the importance of natural eels as a resource," a Gurunavi official said in early December.

Japanese craft gin came in second. Domestically distilled products are winning increasing recognition overseas, with various areas of the country starting to create their own gin with different flavors, Gurunavi said.

Premium ramen noodles were given the "Inbound Award" on the back of their rising popularity among travelers visiting Japan, the company said, as the recent weakness of the yen has increasingly made it a reasonable yet high-quality dish.

An increasing number of ramen shops are differentiating themselves from rivals by adding value to ingredients, noodles and soups, while some have started taking reservations or introducing priority entry, Gurunavi said.

The company selects its "Dish of the Year" based on the search history on its website and the results of a questionnaire.

