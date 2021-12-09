Enjoy the New Year with this dog friendly 'osechi-ryori'

By grape Japan

In Japan the New Year celebrations put an emphasis on spending time with family. For those of us with dogs, that means sharing that special moment with our fur babies too – and what better way is there to get them excited about 2022 than with their very own osechi-ryori set.

A traditional part of the Japanese new year, osechi-ryori is a selection of dishes all put together in an elaborately decorated stacked bento box. Each dish holds a special meaning and is selected carefully to bring in luck to the consumer in the new year. For an in depth introduction to osechi-ryori and the meaning of each dish check out this article we wrote previously.

Produced by With Pet Family Co – the company that operates the pet friendly yakiniku restaurants Ushisuke in Yokohama and Tokyo – this dog-friendly osechi-ryori set has everything a dog needs and wants.

Roast beef, sweet potatoes and datemaki-style fish cake can be found inside the container resembling a traditional osechi-ryori bento box. A lot of thought and research has gone into the choices of ingredients, with consideration and priority given to maintaining dog immunity and improving health. An additional positive of the set, is that the partitions between each dish slow down speedy eaters and prevent overeating.

Ushisuke’s Wanchan Osechi 2022 bento box is available to pick up from the following stores until Sunday:

– Wami Yakiniku Ushisuke Head Store

– Meat Vegetable Ushisuke Daiba Store

– Meat Vegetable Ushisuke Rose Garden Tama Store

– BISTRO Ushisuke Odaiba Store

– GRILL&BAR Ushisuke VenusFort, Odaiba

– Ushitan Ushisuke Mosaic Mall Kohoku Yokohama Store

– Ushitan Ushisuke Kichijoji Store

Alternatively, the set will be available to purchase from Ushisuke’s online store from the Dec 18-27.

Ushisuke Wanchan Osechi 2022

Price: 1,628 yen

Contents: roast beef tongue, fish rolled omelet, soba jelly, oimo mashed sweet potato

Ingredients: beef, sweet potato, small beans, chicken eggs, buckwheat, gelatin, gold leaf, hampen (fish meat, egg white, yam, etc.) (including some wheat and dairy products)

Nutrition Value: 70kcal, Protein 4.0g

