FamilyMart unleashes sweet cats in Japan for Cat Day, but do they taste as good as they look?

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

On February 22, roughly a week after the date when humans show their affection for each other on Valentine’s Day, humans get to show their affection for felines, on Cat Day. So-called due to the way “two” (“ni” in Japanese) sounds like nyan (“meow”), this is a day to celebrate the kitties of the world, and FamilyMart is going big with the celebrations this year, giving us a huge collection of cat-themed sweets under the meow-like “Family Nyart” banner.

Our cat-loving reporter K Masami was quick to get in on the celebrations, heading down to her nearest FamilyMart to pick up some treats when they were released on February 18. The first sweet to catch her eye was the “Kuroneko to Shironeko Biscuit Sand” (“Black Cat and White Cat Biscuit Sandwich”), which retails for 258 yen.

▼ This cute treat has been produced in collaboration with top Japanese delivery company Yamato Transport, which also goes by the name Kuroneko (“Black Cat“) due to its distinctive logo.

This biscuit gives you two cats for the price of one, with one side featuring a dark cat and the other white.

Slicing it in half, Masami could see a very impressive cross-section that was thick with chocolate cream.

The cream was rich and smooth while the biscuits were crunchy yet moist, delivering just the right balance of texture and sweetness that was even more delicious when paired with a side of hot tea.

It was an outstanding treat, making her excited for her next three purchases — the Nikukyuu Sweet Potato (190 yen), the “Nyantomo Oishii Cheesecake” (“Incredibly Delicious Cheesecake” [248 yen]), and “Torokeru Kocha Cookie Earl Grey & Milk” (“Melting Tea Cookie Earl Grey & Milk” [130 yen]).

The sweet potato was absolutely gorgeous to look at, delivering moist and chewy bites of high-quality sweetness.

The cookie was crunchy and strong on notes of earl grey tea, but for Masami, the standout winner out of everything she tried was the Black Cat and White Cat Biscuit Sandwich.

So if you’re a calorie-conscious cat lover, this is the treat to indulge in.

The campaign only runs for a limited time until March 11, so now’s the time to prowl around FamilyMart and pick up your favorites.

