French pâtissier Christophe Michalak to open his first store in Japan

Famous French pâtissier Christophe Michalak will open a pastry store Michalak Omotesando in Tokyo on Friday -- his first in Japan.

Having already opened four stores and conducted a special pastry class in Paris, Michalak is taking his next step forward by extending overseas for the first time.

Michalak said Japan and France are home to the world’s best pastries, and he feels it is a great honor to be able to open his first Japanese store in the trendy Omotesando district of Tokyo.

Michalak Omotesando sells small desserts like Michalak’s specialty pavlova, mont blanc cupcakes with a chocolate base, and the crimson red monkoeur that mixes chocolate, passionfruit and yuzu (a Japanese citrus fruit).

Michalak said that he used mostly yuzu in place of lime to bring out a distinct aroma in his small cakes and chocolates.

The other key signature of the new store is Kosmik, a compact jar with layers of mousse and sponge. Among the various flavors are yuzu meringue, cheesecake and caramel almond. It is also possible to customize your own Kosmik jar, a service offered only in Japan.

In addition to sweets, the store has a special eat-in menu including a quiche plate.

Michalak Omotesando is a seven-minute walk from JR Harajuku station and is open from 11:00-21:00.

