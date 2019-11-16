Newsletter Signup Register / Login
hotel news

Imperial Hotel to hold joint culinary fair with Hotel Kamp of Helsinki to mark 100 years of Finland-Japan diplomatic ties

TOKYO

The Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, in celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations between Finland and Japan, will welcome Timo Ruosteoja, chef of the prestigious Hotel Kamp in Helsinki, to host a “Finland Fair” serving Finnish cuisine at the buffet restaurant “Imperial Viking Sal” and traditional restaurant “La Brasserie” from Friday Nov 8 to Sat Nov 30 under the nominal support from the Embassy of Finland, and supported by Business Finland.

The Finland Fair will be co-hosted by the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo and Helsinki’s prestigious Hotel Kamp, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, an international hotel organization that accepts only the most distinguished luxury hotels of the world as its members.

At the Imperial Viking Sal, guests will be served legendary Imperial Hotel dishes as well as 13 authentic Finnish dishes supervised by Antti Hokkanen, banquet chef at Hotel Kamp. At La Brasserie, guests can enjoy the flavors of Finland infused with the essence of French cuisine prepared personally by Chef Timo Ruosteoja. Both of the unique dining experiences are wrapped up with high-quality sweet delicacies created by Kamp's talented Pastry Chef Guilherme Guise.

